FA Cup first round draw: Non-league Hampton & Richmond Borough face Oldham
FA Cup first round
National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough have the chance of pulling off an FA Cup shock after they were paired with League Two Oldham Athletic in Monday's first-round draw.
Haringey, in the seventh tier of English football, will host League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon.
National League North pacesetters Chorley will fancy their chances at home against League One Doncaster.
All matches will be played between 9 and 12 November.
Other highlights from the draw include a potential home tie for National League South team Chippenham Town against League One leaders Portsmouth - first they must overcome National League side Maidenhead United in a replay.
The full draw:
Haringey v AFC Wimbledon
Maidstone Utd v Macclesfield
Ebbsfleet Utd v Cheltenham Town
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic
Swindon Town v York City
Mansfield v Charlton Athletic
Torquay Utd v Woking
Scunthorpe Utd v Burton Albion
Port Vale v Sunderland
Aldershot Town v Bradford City
Grimsby Town v MK Dons
Chorley v Doncaster Rovers
Alfreton Town v Fleetwood Town
Bromley v Peterborough Utd
Southport v Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge
Plymouth Argyle v Stevenage
Chesterfield v Billericay Town or Taunton Town
Lincoln City v Northampton
Barnet v Bristol Rovers
Yeovil v Stockport County
Bury v Dover Athletic
Gillingham v Hartlepool
Oxford Utd v Forest Green Rovers
Tranmere v Hemel Hempstead Town or Oxford City
Accrington Stanley v Colchester Utd
Barnsley v Notts County
Shrewsbury v Salford City
Met Police v Newport
Walsall v Coventry City
Rochdale v Gateshead
Hitchin Town or Leatherhead v Solihull Moors
Sutton Utd v Slough Town
Guiseley v Cambridge Utd
Exeter City v Blackpool
Luton Town v Wycombe
Morecambe v Warrington Town or Halifax Town
Crewe Alexandra v Carlisle
Southend Utd v Crawley Town
Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United v Portsmouth
Weston Super Mare v Harrogate Town or Wrexham
All matches to be played 9-12 November