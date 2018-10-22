Jose Mourinho: Manchester United manager wants to 'see out' contract at club

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Last time I spoke in Portuguese, I was in trouble' - Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says he is "happy" at Manchester United and wants to "see out" his contract at the club after being linked with a return to Real Madrid.

Reports claim the La Liga giants want the Portuguese manager back to replace under-pressure boss Julen Lopetegui.

But the 55-year-old, whose Old Trafford contract runs until 2020, said: "I am happy here.

"All I am thinking about at the moment is Manchester United."

Mourinho's own job was under question earlier this month when a newspaper said he was to be sacked regardless of the result against Newcastle.

But United came from 2-0 down to beat the Magpies 3-2, courtesy of Alexis Sanchez's last-minute header at Old Trafford.

Despite only being appointed in the summer, Lopetegui's job at the Bernabeu is already becoming increasingly precarious with the club on a run of four defeats in five games.

Before United's Champions League game against Juventus on Tuesday, Mourinho was asked if he could make a return to Real, where he won the Spanish title and Copa del Rey between 2010 and 2013.

Mourinho added: "I am happy to see out my contract to the very last day of that contract and I would like to stay after my contract runs out as well."

'I don't like this press conference'

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho were together at Real Madrid

Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo and United midfielder Paul Pogba will both be facing their former clubs, with Mourinho describing his fellow countryman Ronaldo as being "one of the best players of all time and nobody can say anything differently".

Ronaldo won a Champions League, three Premier League titles and an FA Cup with United, while Pogba four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias with the Italian club.

But Mourinho avoided a question on Pogba, when asked if the French World Cup winner had developed and matured as Mourinho would have hoped.

"I don't like this press conference," said Mourinho. "I don't want to speak about Pogba or other individuals, or Spanish journalists who are only interested in Real Madrid and Ronaldo.

"We are playing against one of the biggest clubs in the world, one of the candidates for the competition and that is what motivates me and brings me here.

"They have a lot to offer and an extra year with the same coach and structure. They have won seven titles on the trot and a really special player who makes a real difference.

"They are more than a contender for the Champions League."

'When it starts to click, we will see results'

United conceded a 96th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 against Mourinho's old side Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend.

The results left the 20-time champions in 10th place, nine points behind leaders Manchester City with just nine games played.

Striker Romelu Lukaku started the season with four goals in his first five games, but the Belgian has now failed to find the net in his last seven games in all club competitions.

Lukaku said: "The mood has been really positive, we are disappointed with how it ended against Chelsea but like I said at the start of the season, a lot of stuff has changed behind the scenes.

"It will take time for us to be where we want to be but the last few games have proved we can play, press forward and have players to make a difference. The work we do behind the scenes has to be delivered.

"I have been playing with Belgium for 10 years, I have been there since 16 so players know me. Here, I still think the teamwork between myself and my team-mates can improve. That is something we are working on.

"The players need to know me, they need to know my movements and I need to know theirs. When that starts clicking, I think we will see the results here like I have had with Belgium."