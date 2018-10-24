Europa League - Group E
Sporting17:55Arsenal
Venue: Estádio José Alvalade

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal: Monreal and Kolasinac out of Europa League game

Nacho Monreal
Defender Nacho Monreal has captained Arsenal in both of their Europa League matches so far this season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Arsenal defenders Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac will miss Thursday's Europa League Group E tie with Sporting Lisbon due to minor hamstring injuries.

Petr Cech and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have returned to full training but are also absent, and although Sokratis has travelled he remains doubtful.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could start after scoring as a substitute in the wins over Fulham and Leicester.

Long-term absentees Laurent Koscielny and Dinos Mavropanos remain out.

Two sides in transition

Arsenal have won every match since losing their first two games under new manager Unai Emery and they travel to Portugal looking to extend their winning run to 11 matches.

The Gunners come up against another team in transition after Sporting lost a number of key players this summer, but they sit fifth in the Primeira Liga table and have lost only twice this season.

The Portuguese giants have two wins from two in Europe but needed two stoppage-time goals to come from behind and beat Ukrainian outfit Vorskla Poltava last time out.

Since that tough start to the season, Arsenal have been in bright form under Emery and Monday night's win over Leicester - which included a superb performance from Mesut Ozil and two goals from substitute Aubameyang - saw them climb to fourth in the Premier League table, just two points off the league leaders.

In Europe, Arsenal beat Vorskla Poltava before sweeping aside Azerbaijani side Qarabag 3-0 and are level on points with Sporting at the top of Group E.

'We want to win the group'

Arsenal manager Unai Emery
Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager this summer and won the Europa League as Sevilla boss in 2014, 2015 and 2016

Arsenal manager Unai Emery: "Sporting are a very good team, with big experience and good players. In this moment we are two teams both in first position.

"In our mind we want to be first in this group. It is a very big match and very important for our confidence.

"For us, for Arsenal and the supporters, I am telling them this competition is very important because it's one title and also you go into the Champions League next year.

"We want the balance to score a lot and not concede a lot of goals. For me it is very important to score goals and also for the supporters to be excited with what happens on the pitch."

Match stats

  • This will be the first meeting between Sporting and Arsenal since 1969-70, when they met in the second round of the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. Sporting held Arsenal to a goalless draw in Lisbon, but were beaten 0-3 at Highbury.
  • Arsenal have never beaten a Portuguese side away from home (D3, L3), losing each of their last three.
  • Sporting have won each of their last three games in the Europa League, their best run in the competition since October 2011.
  • Emery has only lost one of his 20 group stage games in the Europa League (W11, D8), with those games coming while in charge of Valencia, Sevilla and now Arsenal.
  • Six different players have scored for Arsenal in the Europa League this season, more than any other side - Aubameyang, Ozil, Matteo Guendouzi, Emile Smith-Rowe, Sokratis and Danny Welbeck.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 25th October 2018

  • SportingSporting Lisbon17:55ArsenalArsenal
  • ChelseaChelsea20:00BATE BorisovBATE Borisov
  • AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca17:55LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • ZürichZürich17:55B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen
  • RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg17:55RosenborgRosenborg
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig17:55CelticCeltic
  • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen17:55Slavia PragueSlavia Prague
  • Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg17:55BordeauxBordeaux
  • AnderlechtRSC Anderlecht17:55FenerbahçeFenerbahçe
  • Spartak TrnavaSpartak Trnava17:55Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb
  • FK QarabagFK Qarabag17:55Vorskla PoltavaVorskla Poltava
  • F91 DudelangeF91 Dudelange17:55OlympiakosOlympiakos

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Villarreal20205502
4Spartak Moscow201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC