Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest

TEAM NEWS

Defenders Reece Hutchinson and Damien McCrory and forward Marvin Sordell are doubts for Burton's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Nottingham Forest.

Midfielders Scott Fraser and David Templeton are set to feature for the Brewers with forward Devante Cole cup-tied.

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka may hand a debut to Claudio Yacob.

The former Argentina midfielder is yet to feature since signing for the club on 6 September.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest have met four times previously, all in the Championship in 2016-17 and 2017-18 (one Burton win, one draw, two Forest wins).

The two previous meetings between Burton and Nottingham Forest at the Pirelli Stadium have produced just one goal, a 1-0 win for Burton in March 2017; the most recent game ended 0-0 in February.

Burton Albion

This is Burton's first ever League Cup fourth round match, while Nottingham Forest haven't played at this stage since 2004-05, when they lost 4-2 to Fulham.

Burton manager Nigel Clough has won each of his last eight League Cup matches against non-Premier League opposition, including each of his five with Burton.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have reached the League Cup quarter-final stage 11 times previously but haven't done so since 1993-94 - on 10 of the 11 occasions they've played at that stage of the competition, they were managed by Brian Clough (10 seasons between 1977-78 and 1992-93), whose son Nigel manages Burton Albion.

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka has never lost a domestic cup match against a side in League One or below, progressing from all eight ties.

