Dover Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|17
|10
|6
|1
|33
|10
|23
|36
|2
|Salford
|17
|10
|5
|2
|33
|15
|18
|35
|3
|Wrexham
|17
|10
|5
|2
|23
|10
|13
|35
|4
|Solihull Moors
|17
|11
|1
|5
|26
|18
|8
|34
|5
|Harrogate
|17
|9
|6
|2
|33
|19
|14
|33
|6
|Fylde
|17
|8
|8
|1
|28
|7
|21
|32
|7
|Gateshead
|17
|10
|2
|5
|24
|13
|11
|32
|8
|Sutton United
|16
|8
|5
|3
|23
|19
|4
|29
|9
|Hartlepool
|17
|7
|7
|3
|20
|17
|3
|28
|10
|Eastleigh
|17
|8
|2
|7
|15
|19
|-4
|26
|11
|Boreham Wood
|17
|7
|4
|6
|21
|21
|0
|25
|12
|Barnet
|16
|7
|4
|5
|17
|17
|0
|25
|13
|Barrow
|17
|6
|3
|8
|20
|21
|-1
|21
|14
|Halifax
|17
|5
|6
|6
|18
|19
|-1
|21
|15
|Bromley
|17
|5
|5
|7
|23
|27
|-4
|20
|16
|Aldershot
|17
|6
|2
|9
|17
|26
|-9
|20
|17
|Ebbsfleet
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19
|22
|-3
|19
|18
|Maidenhead United
|17
|5
|2
|10
|20
|32
|-12
|17
|19
|Chesterfield
|17
|3
|6
|8
|14
|20
|-6
|15
|20
|Maidstone United
|17
|4
|2
|11
|12
|24
|-12
|14
|21
|Dag & Red
|17
|3
|3
|11
|14
|25
|-11
|12
|22
|Havant & Waterlooville
|17
|2
|5
|10
|18
|34
|-16
|11
|23
|Braintree
|17
|2
|4
|11
|13
|29
|-16
|10
|24
|Dover
|17
|1
|5
|11
|16
|36
|-20
|8