Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Queen of the South v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 6Doyle
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 22Norman
- 10Todd
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 12Semple
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 23Gourlay
- 26Ivison
- 27Irving
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 5Waddell
- 3Iredale
- 12Tidser
- 8McAlister
- 32Lyon
- 14Tumilty
- 18Oliver
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 6Telfer
- 16Thomson
- 19MacLean
- 23Scully
- 25McKeown
- 28Purdue
- 37McGrattan
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jack Iredale.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Foul by David Norman (Queen of the South).
Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Kerr Waddell.
David Norman (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Kilday (Morton).
Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.