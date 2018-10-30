Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Morton0

Queen of the South v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 6Doyle
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 22Norman
  • 10Todd
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 12Semple
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 23Gourlay
  • 26Ivison
  • 27Irving

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Waddell
  • 3Iredale
  • 12Tidser
  • 8McAlister
  • 32Lyon
  • 14Tumilty
  • 18Oliver
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 6Telfer
  • 16Thomson
  • 19MacLean
  • 23Scully
  • 25McKeown
  • 28Purdue
  • 37McGrattan
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jack Iredale.

Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).

Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Foul by David Norman (Queen of the South).

Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Kerr Waddell.

David Norman (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Kilday (Morton).

Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County117222161523
2Ayr117222011923
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Queen of Sth114521910917
5Inverness CT11380138517
6Morton113531117-614
7Dunfermline113351118-712
8Alloa11164713-69
9Partick Thistle113081018-89
10Falkirk11209618-126
