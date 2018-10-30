Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ayr United v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 5Rose
- 15Bell
- 3Harvie
- 11McDaid
- 18Murdoch
- 6Geggan
- 10Forrest
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 8Crawford
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 16Adams
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Roscoe
- 3Dick
- 23Shields
- 11Flannigan
- 8Robertson
- 15Hastie
- 12Burt
- 19Zanatta
Substitutes
- 6Hetherington
- 7Cawley
- 9Spence
- 10Trouten
- 14Brown
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Delay in match Liam Burt (Alloa Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Liam Smith (Ayr United).
Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Liam Burt.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Liam Burt.
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Liam Burt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Alan Forrest (Ayr United).
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
