Scottish Championship
Ayr0Alloa0

Ayr United v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 5Rose
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McDaid
  • 18Murdoch
  • 6Geggan
  • 10Forrest
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 8Crawford
  • 9Moore
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Roscoe
  • 3Dick
  • 23Shields
  • 11Flannigan
  • 8Robertson
  • 15Hastie
  • 12Burt
  • 19Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 9Spence
  • 10Trouten
  • 14Brown
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away1
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay in match Liam Burt (Alloa Athletic) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Liam Smith (Ayr United).

Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Liam Burt.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Liam Burt.

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Liam Burt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Alan Forrest (Ayr United).

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County117222161523
2Ayr117222011923
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Queen of Sth114521910917
5Inverness CT11380138517
6Morton113531117-614
7Dunfermline113351118-712
8Alloa11164713-69
9Partick Thistle113081018-89
10Falkirk11209618-126
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport