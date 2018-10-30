Scottish Championship
Inverness CT2Dunfermline2

Inverness CT v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 22McKay
  • 16Calder
  • 23Mackay
  • 15Welsh
  • 24Trafford
  • 11Walsh
  • 7Polworth
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 4Chalmers
  • 6McCart
  • 9Austin
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 14Oakley
  • 35Macgregor
  • 42Hoban

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28CraigenBooked at 14mins
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 11Connolly
  • 12Martin
  • 17Thomson
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 9Ryan
  • 35Keena

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 4Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 20Gill
  • 27McCann
  • 36Muirhead
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Walsh.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).

Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 1, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Polworth.

Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Booking

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from very close range is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Myles Hippolyte.

Attempt saved. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Malaury Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County117222161523
2Ayr117222011923
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Queen of Sth114521910917
5Inverness CT11380138517
6Morton113531117-614
7Dunfermline113351118-712
8Alloa11164713-69
9Partick Thistle113081018-89
10Falkirk11209618-126
View full Scottish Championship table

