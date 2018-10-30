Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Inverness CT v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 5Donaldson
- 22McKay
- 16Calder
- 23Mackay
- 15Welsh
- 24Trafford
- 11Walsh
- 7Polworth
- 19White
Substitutes
- 4Chalmers
- 6McCart
- 9Austin
- 10Doran Cogan
- 14Oakley
- 35Macgregor
- 42Hoban
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 28CraigenBooked at 14mins
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 11Connolly
- 12Martin
- 17Thomson
- 15Hippolyte
- 9Ryan
- 35Keena
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 4Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 20Gill
- 27McCann
- 36Muirhead
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Walsh.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Polworth.
Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Booking
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Myles Hippolyte.
Attempt saved. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Malaury Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
