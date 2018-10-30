Andrew Irving (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Falkirk v Ross County
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 12Mitchell
- 3McGhee
- 4Muirhead
- 18Brough
- 2Kidd
- 22McKee
- 6Paton
- 25Irving
- 14Robson
- 7Petravicius
- 19Rudden
Substitutes
- 1Fasan
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 8Sammut
- 9Lewis
- 15Harrison
- 24Haber
- 26Russell
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 12Demetriou
- 6Draper
- 15Watson
- 3Kelly
- 26Cowie
- 11Vigurs
- 8Lindsay
- 14Mullin
- 9Mckay
- 17Keillor-Dunn
Substitutes
- 2Fraser
- 10McManus
- 19Graham
- 21Munro
- 22Dingwall
- 44Grivosti
- 49Gallagher
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Andrew Irving (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Zak Rudden.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lewis Kidd.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Billy McKay (Ross County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Goal!
Own Goal by Ross Draper, Ross County. Falkirk 1, Ross County 0.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt missed. Billy McKay (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Kidd (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Iain Vigurs (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.
Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Billy McKay (Ross County).
Patrick Brough (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.