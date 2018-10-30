Scottish Championship
Falkirk1Ross County0

Falkirk v Ross County

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 12Mitchell
  • 3McGhee
  • 4Muirhead
  • 18Brough
  • 2Kidd
  • 22McKee
  • 6Paton
  • 25Irving
  • 14Robson
  • 7Petravicius
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 8Sammut
  • 9Lewis
  • 15Harrison
  • 24Haber
  • 26Russell

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 12Demetriou
  • 6Draper
  • 15Watson
  • 3Kelly
  • 26Cowie
  • 11Vigurs
  • 8Lindsay
  • 14Mullin
  • 9Mckay
  • 17Keillor-Dunn

Substitutes

  • 2Fraser
  • 10McManus
  • 19Graham
  • 21Munro
  • 22Dingwall
  • 44Grivosti
  • 49Gallagher
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Andrew Irving (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Andrew Irving (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Zak Rudden.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lewis Kidd.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Billy McKay (Ross County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Goal!

Own Goal by Ross Draper, Ross County. Falkirk 1, Ross County 0.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt missed. Billy McKay (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Kidd (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Iain Vigurs (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.

Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Billy McKay (Ross County).

Patrick Brough (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County117222161523
2Ayr117222011923
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Queen of Sth114521910917
5Inverness CT11380138517
6Morton113531117-614
7Dunfermline113351118-712
8Alloa11164713-69
9Partick Thistle113081018-89
10Falkirk11209618-126
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport