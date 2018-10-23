Scottish Gossip: Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard, League Cup, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic's frozen out defender Marvin Compper has taken a dig at manager Brendan Rodgers and claimed: "Even my team mates don't understand why I don't play". (Daily Record)

The Scottish Professional Football League has announced that they have agreed a one-year extension to the title sponsorship of the League Cup with bookmakers Betfred. (Herald, subscription required)

Rangers' Europa League opponents Spartak Moscow are linked with an interest in Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, according to reports in Russia. (Sun)

"We are a better team because we have better players and we have more competition for places," says Hearts manager Craig Levein, who takes the Premiership leaders to bottom club Dundee this evening. (Daily Record)

Hearts can go six points clear at the top of the league tonight — but manager Craig Levein insists they're only five miles into a marathon. (Sun)

Much of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's success is due to an old-fashioned approach, reckons former assistant manager Archie Knox. (Daily Record)

Billy Dodds tells Dundee fans "I'm no Judas" after some supporters, still angry over his vote against a deal to take the Dens Park club out of administration in 2010, blocked plans by new manager Jim McIntyre to make the 49-year-old his assistant. (Sun)

Celtic are awaiting scan results on Scott Brown's injury as their captain battles to make the Europa League clash against RB Leipzig. (Daily Record)

Celtic's on-loan Leicester defender Filip Benkovic says he wants to be a farmer when he retires from football. (Daily Mail)

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney has called for the introduction of goal-line technology to avoid a repeat of the contentious incident that cost his team dearly against Kilmarnock on Saturday. (Herald, subscription required)

Hibs defender Darren McGregor says was given only two hours notice that he was being pitched back into action against Celtic on Saturday after being sidelined for almost three months by injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner admits he's suffering from burnout ahead of Thursday's Europa League meeting with Celtic. (Daily Express, print edition)