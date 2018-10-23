Stirling Albion appoint Kevin Rutkiewicz as new manager

Kevin Rutkiewicz has left Annan Athletic to take over at Stirling Albion

Kevin Rutkiewicz is taking his first steps as a manager with Stirling Albion.

The former Aberdeen and St Johnstone defender, 38, replaces Dave Mackay after leaving his assistant manager's post at League Two rivals Annan Athletic.

The Binos lie eighth in the table after nine games, just two points above bottom side Albion Rovers.

The club say Rutkiewicz impressed with his "passion, energy and vision".

A statement from Forthbank added: "Crucially, he also ticked our key criteria of management experience and knowledge of the Scottish game, particularly in and around the lower SPFL set-up.

"Kevin has played a key role in his most recent successful position as assistant manager of Annan Athletic and we would wish to extend our sincere thanks to everyone at Annan for the efficient manner they have conducted communications over the past 24 hours to allow Kevin to leave his post with immediate effect."