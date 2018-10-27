Quiz: Can you name the League Cup's unluckiest semi-finalists?
The Scottish League Cup reaches the semi-final stage this weekend, with the final four sides battling for a place in December's final.
But while Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hearts are all regular visitors to the competition's showpiece occasion, more than a dozen teams have made it to the semi-finals without ever getting to the final.
Some might surprise you, but just how many of the unfortunate semi-finalists can you name in three minutes?
Can you name the League Cup's unlucky semi-finalists?
