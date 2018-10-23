Dundee: Jim McIntyre says there 'might be pain ahead'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dundee 0-3 Hearts

There "might be a bit of pain" ahead for Dundee, says manager Jim McIntyre, after they suffered their ninth defeat in 10 Scottish Premiership games.

Dundee remain three points adrift at the bottom of the league after losing to Hearts on Tuesday.

The league leaders scored twice in the opening 14 minutes at Dens Park before completing a comfortable 3-0 win.

"There's a lot of hard work ahead," McIntyre, who replaced Neil McCann last week, told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"We knew it was going to be difficult and there might be a bit of pain before it gets better but we will get better."

Oliver Bozanic and Steven Naismith struck early and Steven MacLean added a third 21 seconds after the interval as McIntyre suffered a humbling home debut.

To make matters worse, the hosts' Calvin Miller dragged a penalty kick wide with the score at 2-0.

The defeat leaves Dundee in arrears at the bottom of the division after a sixth consecutive home league defeat, with champions Celtic visiting next midweek.

"It would have been easy for us to crumble after the early goals," said McIntyre, who said he expects to be joined by an assistant manager by the end of the week but did not confirm if he would be permitted to appoint long-term ally Billy Dodds.

"I felt the lads showed a lot of battling qualities but again we make a poor decision and we need to eradicate that because it haemorrhages the confidence."

'That squad will get you relegated' - analysis

Former Hearts midfielder Allan Preston on Sportsound

It's been an absolute hammering and 3-0 flatters Dundee. I can't see any positives for them over the last four days - they've changed their goalie, their back four has been different, their midfield is completely different as well and they've changed their strikers, which Jim McIntyre has had to do after having a look at them.

But on the evidence of what I've seen of about 16 players, none of them are good enough. That squad, with that effort, will get you relegated.