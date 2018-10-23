Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: Chiellini & Bonucci's Harvard University class

Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini showing Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba how to defend

Were Manchester United given a lesson in how to defend by Juventus at Old Trafford?

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho thinks so after his side's 1-0 defeat by the Italians in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, they could go to Harvard University to give classes about how to be a central defender," he said.

"Quality in football is everywhere. When I say quality I don't just say creative players - Chiellini and Bonucci, it is absolutely beautiful to see."

So were Chiellini and Bonucci really the professors and United the students? Here are the numbers from their educated performance: