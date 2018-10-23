Dulwich Hamlet to return to Champion Hill in four to six weeks

Dulwich Hamlet, formed in 1893, regularly attracted crowds of more than 1,000 to Champion Hill

Dulwich Hamlet will return to their Champion Hill home, having been forced out of the ground in March.

The National League South club have reached an agreement with Southwark Council and property developers Meadow Partners following successful talks.

Hamlet had been groundsharing with rivals Tooting & Mitcham United after Meadow, who own Champion Hill, withdrew permission for them to play there.

The south-east London side hope to be back at the ground within six weeks.

Sports minister Tracey Crouch chaired a meeting attended by Hamlet, the local council and Meadow on Monday which led to a final agreement between the parties.

Hamlet had recently hosted a friendly with Premier League club Crystal Palace to raise much-needed funds.

"We'd like to thank Tracey Crouch and our local MPs Helen Hayes and Harriet Harman for facilitating and attending the meeting which led to this positive outcome," Dulwich director Ben Clasper said.

Hamlet will announce their first fixture back at Champion Hill in due course.