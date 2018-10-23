Champions League - Group E
Ajax0Benfica0

Ajax v Benfica

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24OnanaBooked at 39mins
  • 12MazraouiBooked at 22mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 6van de Beek
  • 20Schöne
  • 21de Jong
  • 22Ziyech
  • 25Dolberg
  • 10Tadic

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 5Wöber
  • 7Neres
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 15Eiting
  • 26Lamprou
  • 30de Wit

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 2Conti
  • 33Nivaldo VieiraBooked at 9mins
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 18Salvio
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 5Fejsa
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 14Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 8Appelt Pires
  • 10Gonçalves Oliveira
  • 11Cervi
  • 16Semedo
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 79Sequeira
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Ajax 0, Benfica 0.

Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Germán Conti (Benfica).

Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jardel (Benfica).

Attempt blocked. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.

Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).

Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Lubomir Fejsa.

Booking

André Onana (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Dusan Tadic.

Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Ajax).

Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André Almeida with a headed pass.

Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes.

Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Haris Seferovic with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).

Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

Booking

Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.

Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).

André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Club Brugge200214-30
4Monaco200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham200236-30
4PSV Eindhoven200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Crvena Zvezda201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32105147
2Ajax31204135
3Benfica311134-14
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32015326
2Lyon31205415
3Hoffenheim302145-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302146-22

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32014136
2Roma32017346
3CSKA Moscow311134-14
4Viktoria Plzen301228-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
