First Half ends, Ajax 0, Benfica 0.
Ajax v Benfica
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24OnanaBooked at 39mins
- 12MazraouiBooked at 22mins
- 4de Ligt
- 17Blind
- 31Tagliafico
- 6van de Beek
- 20Schöne
- 21de Jong
- 22Ziyech
- 25Dolberg
- 10Tadic
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 5Wöber
- 7Neres
- 9Huntelaar
- 15Eiting
- 26Lamprou
- 30de Wit
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 2Conti
- 33Nivaldo VieiraBooked at 9mins
- 3Grimaldo
- 18Salvio
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 5Fejsa
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 14Seferovic
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 8Appelt Pires
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 11Cervi
- 16Semedo
- 17Zivkovic
- 79Sequeira
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Germán Conti (Benfica).
Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jardel (Benfica).
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.
Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Lubomir Fejsa.
Booking
André Onana (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Dusan Tadic.
Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Ajax).
Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André Almeida with a headed pass.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes.
Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Haris Seferovic with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.
Booking
Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.