First Half ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, Lyon 1.
1899 Hoffenheim v Lyon
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 25Akpoguma
- 22Vogt
- 4Bicakcic
- 3Kaderábek
- 11Grillitsch
- 10Demirbay
- 16Schulz
- 19Belfodil
- 28Szalai
- 27Kramaric
Substitutes
- 2Brenet
- 9Nelson
- 15Adams Nuhu
- 17Zuber
- 24Hoogma
- 34Apolinário de Lira
- 36Kobel
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 23Tete
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5Denayer
- 22Mendy
- 28NDombele
- 29Tousart
- 8Aouar
- 10Traoré
- 11Depay
- 7Terrier
Substitutes
- 9Dembele
- 12Ferri
- 15Morel
- 17Pintor
- 20Marçal de Oliveira
- 24Diop Gueye
- 30Gorgelin
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Oliver Baumann tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.
Foul by Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.
Attempt missed. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Marcelo.
Attempt blocked. Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.
Attempt saved. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, Lyon 1. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Nico Schulz tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, Lyon 1. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ferland Mendy (Lyon) because of an injury.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ishak Belfodil tries a through ball, but Pavel Kaderábek is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ádám Szalai.
Attempt missed. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ermin Bicakcic (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Attempt blocked. Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay with a cross.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Kenny Tete.
Offside, Lyon. Lucas Tousart tries a through ball, but Bertrand Traoré is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Attempt blocked. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
Lucas Tousart (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tanguy NDombele.
Attempt saved. Martin Terrier (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Tanguy NDombele.
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).