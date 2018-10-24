Champions League - Group A
Club Brugge1Monaco1

Club Brugge v Monaco

Line-ups

Club Brugge

  • 1Letica
  • 5Poulain
  • 44Mechele
  • 24Denswil
  • 18Nakamba
  • 19Vlietinck
  • 25Vormer
  • 20Vanaken
  • 42Dennis
  • 10Rezaei
  • 7Moraes Ferreira da Silva

Substitutes

  • 11Diatta
  • 15Mitrovic
  • 16Schrijvers
  • 22Horvath
  • 26Rits
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 80Openda

Monaco

  • 40Badiashile
  • 24Raggi
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 19Sidibe
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 8Tielemans
  • 20Chadli
  • 17Golovin
  • 34Sylla
  • 10JoveticSubstituted forDiopat 12'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Barreca
  • 4Aholou
  • 22Mboula
  • 30Henin
  • 36Diop
  • 38Touré
  • 39Henrichs
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamClub BruggeAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Offside, Monaco. Sofiane Diop tries a through ball, but Djibril Sidibe is caught offside.

Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Youssef Aït Bennasser (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Club Brugge 1, Monaco 1. Wesley (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hans Vanaken with a cross.

Attempt missed. Moussa Sylla (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Diop.

Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Club Brugge 0, Monaco 1. Moussa Sylla (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.

Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

Moussa Sylla (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Monaco. Djibril Sidibe tries a through ball, but Nacer Chadli is caught offside.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Marvelous Nakamba.

Offside, Club Brugge. Ruud Vormer tries a through ball, but Kaveh Rezaei is caught offside.

Offside, Club Brugge. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis tries a through ball, but Hans Vanaken is caught offside.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge).

Loic Badiashile (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Attempt missed. Andrea Raggi (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Youssef Aït Bennasser.

Offside, Club Brugge. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Wesley is caught offside.

Offside, Club Brugge. Stefano Denswil tries a through ball, but Kaveh Rezaei is caught offside.

Offside, Club Brugge. Benoit Poulain tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Sofiane Diop replaces Stevan Jovetic.

Attempt saved. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) because of an injury.

Offside, Club Brugge. Thibault Vlietinck tries a through ball, but Ruud Vormer is caught offside.

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).

Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Club Brugge301225-31
4Monaco301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham301247-31
4PSV Eindhoven301227-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Crvena Zvezda201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32105147
2Bayern Munich32105147
3Benfica310235-23
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32016336
2Lyon31207615
3Hoffenheim302167-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32015236
2Roma32018356
3CSKA Moscow311135-24
4Viktoria Plzen301239-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories