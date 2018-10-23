Hearts confident for Celtic League Cup semi at Murrayfield - Craig Levein

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dundee 0-3 Hearts

Hearts go into their Scottish League Cup semi-final against Celtic with confidence after easing six points clear at the top of the Premiership, says manager Craig Levein.

The league leaders scored twice in the opening 14 minutes against Dundee before completing an easy 3-0 win.

Now they face the Scottish champions at Murrayfield on Sunday.

"The players have to take confidence from the fact that they're in really good form," Levein said.

"It was one of the less stressful games but I don't need to worry about points just now. This game on Sunday becomes our focus and we're in good form."

Oliver Bozanic and Steven Naismith struck early and Steven MacLean added a third 21 seconds after the interval as Hearts recorded their eighth win in 10 league games.

They now have comfortable cushion at the summit before three testing Premiership fixtures in 11 days against Hibernian, Celtic and Kilmarnock.

First, though, is the semi-final, with Hearts training at Murrayfield on Friday after Celtic did so on Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers said in the wake of the decision to play the match at the home of Scottish Rugby that it gave Hearts an advantage, given they played league games there in the early part of last season, but Levein brushed off those claims.

"I looked into it and we've lost a lot of the players who played at Murrayfield for us last season," Levein told BBC Scotland.

"Celtic have a lot who have played in European games for them there, so I don't think there's much in it."