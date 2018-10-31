Livingston v St Johnstone

Updates on BBC Radio Scotland MW/DAB and online on the BBC Sport Scotland website
Match statistics
The only previous season in which Livingston and St. Johnstone have met in the Scottish Premiership was 2001-02; both sides won one, drew one and lost one of the three such encounters that season.
St. Johnstone's only previous Scottish Premiership visit to Livingston saw them lose 2-1 in December 2001.
Since losing 3-1 to Celtic in their season opener, Livingston are unbeaten in eight league games (W5 D3), the best ongoing run without a defeat of all sides in the Scottish Premiership.
St. Johnstone have won both of their last two league games without conceding a goal. They last won three consecutive Scottish Premiership matches in August 2017.
Livingston's Keaghan Jacobs has had a hand in three of their last five league goals (one goal, two assists), having failed to score or assist a goal in any of his first six league games of the season prior to this.