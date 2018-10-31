Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical
Match statistics
- Aberdeen have won their last eight home league games against Hamilton Academical by an aggregate score of 19-1.
- The side playing at home hasn't lost a league meeting between Aberdeen and Hamilton since February 2015, when the Dons won 3-0.
- Hamilton have only won one of their last 13 away league games, losing 10.
- Aberdeen's Niall McGinn has been directly involved in seven goals in his eight league starts for the Dons against Hamilton, scoring four times.
- The Dons have only lost one of their six home games this season and are seeking a third straight victory.
- Accies have gone four games without a win and four away from home.