Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen19:45Hamilton
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical

Match statistics

  • Aberdeen have won their last eight home league games against Hamilton Academical by an aggregate score of 19-1.
  • The side playing at home hasn't lost a league meeting between Aberdeen and Hamilton since February 2015, when the Dons won 3-0.
  • Hamilton have only won one of their last 13 away league games, losing 10.
  • Aberdeen's Niall McGinn has been directly involved in seven goals in his eight league starts for the Dons against Hamilton, scoring four times.
  • The Dons have only lost one of their six home games this season and are seeking a third straight victory.
  • Accies have gone four games without a win and four away from home.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts108111971225
2Kilmarnock10622169720
3Celtic96121761119
4Livingston9531125718
5Rangers95222291317
6Hibernian952221101117
7St Johnstone104241018-814
8Aberdeen9333109112
9Hamilton10217821-137
10Motherwell9126815-75
11St Mirren10118521-164
12Dundee10109523-183
