St Mirren v Motherwell

  • St. Mirren have alternated between victory and defeat in their last five home meetings with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership - they won 2-1 last time out in May 2015.
  • Motherwell have won three of their last four top-flight games against St. Mirren (L1), as many as their previous 11 combined (W3 D5 L3).
  • Since winning their season opener 2-1 against Dundee, St. Mirren have gone nine league games without a win (D1 L8), the longest ongoing run amongst sides in this season's Scottish Premiership.
  • Motherwell have lost four of their last five league games (D1) since beating Dundee 3-1 at the start of September.
  • St. Mirren and Motherwell are two of just three sides who are yet to win more than one game in this season's Scottish Premiership (also Dundee).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts108111971225
2Kilmarnock10622169720
3Celtic96121761119
4Livingston9531125718
5Rangers95222291317
6Hibernian952221101117
7St Johnstone104241018-814
8Aberdeen9333109112
9Hamilton10217821-137
10Motherwell9126815-75
11St Mirren10118521-164
12Dundee10109523-183
View full Scottish Premiership table

