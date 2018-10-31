Dundee v Celtic
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland MW/DAB and online on the BBC Sport Scotland website
Match statistics
- Dundee have lost their last six home games - including all five in the league
- Dundee are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat, while Celtic are eyeing a fourth straight league win
- Celtic are seeking a fifth consecutive win at Dens Park.
- Dundee have gone 29 games since last beating Celtic in May 2001, losing 23 of them.
- Celtic have gone 30 games without defeat at Dens Park.