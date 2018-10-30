Arsenal v Blackpool
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles is in contention to play in Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Blackpool after recovering from a leg fracture.
Right-back Hector Bellerin could miss out with a muscle injury.
Blackpool will be without centre-back Donervon Daniels due to a hamstring problem.
Striker Armand Gnanduillet is suspended following his sending-off in the defeat to Fleetwood on Saturday.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery is likely to make a number of changes but defender Laurent Koscielny, who is back in training, may be too short of fitness to return from his Achilles injury.
Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac continue to nurse hamstring injuries and are not expected to be risked.
Emery could also hand a start to goalkeeper Petr Cech following his return from injury.
Arsenal academy graduate Marc Bola is in line to feature against his former club after returning from injury at the weekend for Blackpool.
MATCH FACTS
- Arsenal and Blackpool last met during the 2010-11 Premier League season, with the Gunners winning both matches, including a 6-0 hammering at the Emirates.
- Blackpool are winless in their last 14 away matches against Arsenal in all competitions (W0, D4, L10) since 4-1 win in the top flight in November 1958, a match in which Stanley Matthews featured for the Tangerines.
- Arsenal have eliminated Blackpool from the League Cup twice previously, in the 1968-69 quarter-final and in 1976-77, when they needed two replays in the third round.
- The Gunners are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-final for the third consecutive season - they've eliminated non-Premier League opponents in the fourth round in the last two seasons, beating Reading in 2016-17 and Norwich City in 2017-18.
- This is Blackpool's first League Cup fourth-round match since 2007-08, when they lost 2-0 against Tottenham; they have not reached the quarter-final stage since 1972-73.
- In domestic cup competitions (FA and League Cup), Blackpool have won one of their last 26 away matches against top-flight opposition (D5, L20), a 3-1 win over Ruud Gullit's Chelsea side in the League Cup in September 1996.