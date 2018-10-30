West Ham v Tottenham: Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen to start
-
- From the section League Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Tottenham duo Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli could start for Tottenham in their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at West Ham on Wednesday (19:45 GMT).
Both midfielders were second-half substitutes in Monday's Premier League defeat by Manchester City.
West Ham captain Mark Noble will miss the game through suspension after he was sent off in the 1-1 league draw with Leicester on Saturday.
But midfielder Pedro Obiang is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock.
Young West Ham trio Grady Diangana, Joe Powell and Conor Coventry will all look to be involved after impressing in the third-round 8-0 win over Macclesfield.
Andriy Yarmolenko (Achilles), Winston Reid (knee), Andy Carroll (ankle), Carlos Sanchez (knee), Manuel Lanzini (knee) and Jack Wilshere (ankle) are all long-term absentees.
Alli signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham on Tuesday, but could start his first game since September.
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini said they will take the competition "very seriously" and are looking forward to facing Spurs for the second time in 11 days.
Erik Lamela's first-half header gave Tottenham a 1-0 victory in their Premier League match on 20 October.
"We were unlucky to lose against them in the Premier League but they have a very good squad and I expect it to be another close and difficult game," said Pellegrini.
MATCH FACTS
- This is the second consecutive season West Ham and Tottenham have met in the League Cup fourth round - last season, West Ham came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Wembley.
- West Ham have eliminated Tottenham on the past two occasions they've met in the League Cup, having also won in the quarter-finals in 2013-14.
- The Hammers are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-finals for a third consecutive season for the first time in their history.
- Since beating Chelsea in the 2008 final, Spurs have lost their past five London derbies in the League Cup (two defeats against Arsenal, one against Chelsea, two against West Ham).
- West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has won seven of his eight home League Cup matches - he's seen his side score 38 goals in those games, winning by at least five goals on four occasions.
- Spurs have won only two of their past 13 League Cup matches against fellow Premier League opposition (D3, L8).
- West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass has scored eight goals and assisted nine more in 17 appearances in the League Cup since his debut for Leeds United in August 2008 - he scored twice and assisted twice in the Hammers' 8-0 win over Macclesfield in the last round.