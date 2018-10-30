West Ham v Tottenham: Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen to start

Tottenham's Dele Alli signed a new long-term contract with the club on Tuesday

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Tottenham duo Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli could start for Tottenham in their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at West Ham on Wednesday (19:45 GMT).

Both midfielders were second-half substitutes in Monday's Premier League defeat by Manchester City.

West Ham captain Mark Noble will miss the game through suspension after he was sent off in the 1-1 league draw with Leicester on Saturday.

But midfielder Pedro Obiang is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock.

Young West Ham trio Grady Diangana, Joe Powell and Conor Coventry will all look to be involved after impressing in the third-round 8-0 win over Macclesfield.

Andriy Yarmolenko (Achilles), Winston Reid (knee), Andy Carroll (ankle), Carlos Sanchez (knee), Manuel Lanzini (knee) and Jack Wilshere (ankle) are all long-term absentees.

Alli signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham on Tuesday, but could start his first game since September.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini said they will take the competition "very seriously" and are looking forward to facing Spurs for the second time in 11 days.

Erik Lamela's first-half header gave Tottenham a 1-0 victory in their Premier League match on 20 October.

"We were unlucky to lose against them in the Premier League but they have a very good squad and I expect it to be another close and difficult game," said Pellegrini.

MATCH FACTS