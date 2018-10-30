Chelsea v Derby County: Eden Hazard set to miss cup tie

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has scored eight and assisted three in 11 appearances for Chelsea this season

TEAM NEWS

Forward Eden Hazard is expected to sit out Chelsea's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Derby on Wednesday because of a back problem.

Manager Maurizio Sarri is set to make several changes as winger Pedro (illness) and striker Olivier Giroud (leg injury) are also doubtful.

Derby have been granted permission by Chelsea to select on-loan pair Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.

Mount is fit despite limping off in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

Young Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu has returned to training following a knee injury but is unlikely to feature.

Former Blues player Frank Lampard, now manager at Derby, said he has no fresh injury concerns, but Craig Bryson (calf), George Evans (knee), Joe Ledley (hip) and Marcus Olsson (knee) are all still out.

It is Lampard's first visit to Stamford Bridge as a manager and he says he will be "proud and honoured".

"I realise how important Chelsea were in my life and what I owe for that in terms of thanks," he added.

Lampard also played against Chelsea as a player on loan at Manchester City and scored a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad in September 2014.

