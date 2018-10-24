Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, League Cup, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic were hit with the bombshell news last night that skipper Scott Brown could be sidelined for up to a month. (Daily Record)

Celtic have been rocked by the news that crocked Scott Brown could miss three crucial games. The Hoops skipper is facing 10 days out injured and won't travel with Brendan Rodgers' squad for Thursday's Europa League clash with Bundesliga cracks RB Leipzig. (Scottish Sun)

Murrayfield is on course to stage Scotland's biggest attended football match in 29 years when Hearts and Celtic battle it out in Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final. (Daily Record)

Andrew Considine wants more League Cup glory this season — as it could be his last with Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Levein expects Hearts to enter Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final with Celtic brimming with confidence after stretching their lead atop the Premiership to six points. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl says current captain James Tavernier "isn't a kick in the backside away from being a really top player". (Scotsman)

Former Aberdeen favourite Dean Windass says his life has been left in tatters by the tax avoidance scandal which has embroiled hundreds of celebrities. (Daily Record)

Barrie McKay hopes Rangers can continue to harness the Ibrox feel-good factor created by boss Steven Gerrard this season. (Herald)

Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele scored on his reserves debut at the age of 15 as they beat Partick Thistle 6-0. There is a battle between Scotland and England over the teenager as he is able to play for both. (Scottish Daily Mail)

St Mirren are hoping the introduction of boxing sessions will help them finally land another knock-out blow on their Premiership opponents. (Herald)

Former Hibs captain Ian Murray has revealed why he turned his back on an extended stay in Norway to move back to Scotland with Airdrie. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell says the Staggies' shortage of defensive options could present teenager Tom Grivosti with a start in Saturday's Championship game against Morton. (Press and Journal)