Dan Altman: Data analyst leaves consultancy role Swansea City

Graham Potter (left) took several coaches with him from Ostersunds to Swansea, including assistant manager Billy Reid (right)

Data analyst Dan Altman has left his consultancy role with Swansea City.

The Harvard graduate and former economics journalist, of North Yard Analytics, joined the Swans to work on their recruitment strategy in 2016.

But Altman's involvement was reduced this year when Swansea removed their scouting team and gave manager Graham Potter the lead role on transfers.

Kyle Macaulay, who followed Potter from Swedish club Ostersunds FK, is now the Swans' head of recruitment.

Swansea's American owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien brought in Altman's North Yard Analytics following their takeover in the summer of 2016, with his role confirmed later that year.

Altman's statistical analysis was meant to bolster the club's transfer strategy, which was then overseen by former head of recruitment Dave Leadbeater.

However, Swansea's subsequent transfers were roundly criticised, with their most expensive failures including Andre Ayew, Roque Mesa, Sam Clucas and Renato Sanches.

Altman had also worked on a consultancy basis with MLS side DC United - where Kaplan and Levien are also part of the ownership group - but he has now confirmed he has left both roles.