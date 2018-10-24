Barrow: Paul Casson sells National League club to director Paul Hornby

Barrow had five different permanent managers during Paul Casson's four-and-a-half year stint as owner

Texas-based businessman Paul Casson has ended his four-year spell as owner and chairman of National League side Barrow by selling to director Paul Hornby.

He bought the club for £600,000 in May 2014 and they won National League North the following season.

However, the Bluebirds escaped relegation in 2017-18 by one point.

"As time passes I will realise how much I truly loved the experience, though it is a little soon for that at the moment," said Casson in a statement.

"To all our true supporters I wish to express my heartfelt thanks. Please give Paul Hornby and his team your unbridled support."

Ian Evatt's side are 13th in the National League this season after 16 games and lost to Chorley in the final round of FA Cup qualifying last weekend.

"We are all in shock at the moment," said Hornby, who has also become interim chairman.

"I've been privileged to work closely with the Casson family for a number of years and I'm sad to see them leave. What they have done for the club has been fantastic."