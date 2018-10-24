Sam Ricketts: FA Cup run would 'benefit' Wrexham, says manager

Sam Ricketts won 52 caps for Wales between 2005 and 2014

Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts says an FA Cup run could be a huge financial benefit to the National League club.

Ricketts' side are through to the First Round proper for the first time since 2014 after a 2-0 replay win over Harrogate Town.

The Dragons will get £25,000 for beating Harrogate and would collect a further £36,000 if they beat Weston Super Mare in the next round.

"Everyone wants a cup run, players, manager and supporters," Ricketts said.

"It can be a huge benefit to the club.

"It can be the difference between one more player coming in possibly or getting some infrastructure behind the scenes which can stand the club in good stead for years to come.

"When the club has some money coming in it's great because you can do things which otherwise your hands are tied."

Wrexham, second in the National League, travel to 19th placed Chesterfield on Saturday as they return to league action.