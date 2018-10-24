Football Remembers: Clubs pay tribute to the footballers of World War One

Sir Trevor Brooking has fully supported the Woodland Trust's For Club and Country campaign

Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup holders Chelsea are among more than 60 football clubs who have pledged to commemorate the role footballers played in World War One by planting trees this November.

On the 100th anniversary of the war's end, it is designed to remember the footballers who fought and died, as well as the women footballers who played on at home.

The trees are being planted at clubs as part of a national Football Remembers campaign.

The Premier League, the Football Association, the English Football League and the Professional Footballers' Association are all involved.

Remembrance Sunday coincides with the Armistice Centenary and a range of Football Remembers activities will take place in the two weekends leading up to 11 November.

Part of the campaign will see clubs plant a grove of trees supplied by the Woodland Trust, which is also planting 100 trees for each club in its national woodland memorial for footballers at Langley Vale Wood in Surrey.

England and West Ham legend Sir Trevor Brooking helped launch the For Club and Country project by planting his own tree at Langley Vale in memory of West Ham's heroes.

Brooking believes it is vital today's players and fans remember the heroes of the past.

"Planting trees for the players who fought for their country is the perfect way to commemorate football's role in World War One and create something beautiful and long lasting for future generations," he said.

Football fans can visit www.forclubandcountry.org.uk for more information on how to get involved with the campaign.