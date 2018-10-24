Aberdeen director Duncan Skinner thrown off Sportscotland board
-
- From the section Aberdeen
Aberdeen director Duncan Skinner has been removed from Sportscotland's board after breaching the Scottish FA's rules over gambling.
He was fined £1,000 for two breaches of the rules in December. Two further breaches were considered in March, when he was reprimanded.
Skinner will serve a month's notice.
Sport Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "The role of holding national governing bodies to account is incompatible with having breached the rules of an NGB."
At a SFA disciplinary tribunal at Hampden last December, Skinner received two £500 fines for bets placed in the 2014/15 and 2015/2016 seasons.
Consideration of wagers placed in seasons 2016/17 and 2017/18 was delayed until March.
The bets covered 1,465 games - 81 involved Aberdeen, with 74 placed on the team to win, six to draw and one on Aberdeen to lose against Celtic in 2017.
There is no suggestion match-fixing was involved.