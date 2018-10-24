Aberdeen director Duncan Skinner thrown off Sportscotland board

Duncan Skinner was fined £1,000 by the SFA in December

Aberdeen director Duncan Skinner has been removed from Sportscotland's board after breaching the Scottish FA's rules over gambling.

He was fined £1,000 for two breaches of the rules in December. Two further breaches were considered in March, when he was reprimanded.

Skinner will serve a month's notice.

Sport Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "The role of holding national governing bodies to account is incompatible with having breached the rules of an NGB."

At a SFA disciplinary tribunal at Hampden last December, Skinner received two £500 fines for bets placed in the 2014/15 and 2015/2016 seasons.

Consideration of wagers placed in seasons 2016/17 and 2017/18 was delayed until March.

The bets covered 1,465 games - 81 involved Aberdeen, with 74 placed on the team to win, six to draw and one on Aberdeen to lose against Celtic in 2017.

There is no suggestion match-fixing was involved.