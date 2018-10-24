Gillingham chairman Paul Scally offers free tickets after 'embarrassing' defeat

Gillingham boss Steve Lovell shakes hands with defender Max Ehmer after Saturday's draw at Doncaster

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally has offered all 254 fans who travelled to Tuesday's 3-1 defeat by Plymouth free tickets to a forthcoming home game.

The Pilgrims had only won once all season but took a 3-0 lead against their fellow League One strugglers.

Scally told the club website: "Everyone at the club was shocked and embarrassed by the performance and no-one should have to pay to watch that."

The tickets can be used in any of the Gills' next five home games.