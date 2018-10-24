Celtic: Scott Brown out for three weeks with calf strain

Scott Brown lasted 21 minutes of Celtic's win over Hibernian on Saturday

Europa League: RB Leipzig v Celtic Venue: Red Bull Arena Date:Thursday, 25 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Celtic captain Scott Brown will be missing for up to three weeks with a calf strain, manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Striker Leigh Griffiths and midfielder Tom Rogic will also miss the Europa League group game with RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday.

Defender Filip Benkovic is an injury doubt and James Forrest is suspended after his sending off against Salzburg.

"We have a number of other players that may have an opportunity," said Rodgers.

"It's key we think about performing well. It's about playing with confidence and not being frightened to make mistakes."

Brown lasted just 21 minutes of Saturday's win over Hibernian, having missed the the defeat in Austria and the Premiership win over St Johnstone.

The former Scotland captain, 33, has been linked with a move to Australian side Western Melbourne if they are granted entry into the A League.

As well as missing both Leipzig games, Brown will also be absent for Sunday's League Cup semi-final with Hearts and Premiership matches against the Tynecastle club, Dundee, and Livingston.