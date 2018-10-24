Luuk de Jong's 87th-minute equaliser denied 10-man Tottenham a Champions League Group B victory in Eindhoven.

PSV had gone ahead with a deflected strike from Hirving Lozano, who caught Toby Alderweireld dawdling on the ball.

Lucas Moura equalised before the break and Harry Kane headed in Christian Eriksen's cross to put Spurs ahead.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris was sent off in the 79th minute for an ill-judged challenge as Lozano raced through, before De Jong poked in to make it 2-2.