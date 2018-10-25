Frank Lampard: Derby can improve on West Brom thrashing

Frank Lampard has lost only four of his first 17 matches as a manager after being appointed by Derby in the summer

Derby County manager Frank Lampard says his team can still improve after beating promotion rivals West Brom 4-1 away from home.

Only a late goal from Jay Rodriguez prevented an even more emphatic win.

Victory at the Hawthorns lifted the Rams up to fifth in the Championship table, just two points off the top.

"We played well but I think we can play better. We could've been even more dangerous with our breaks and maybe scored more goals," said Lampard.

"Tom Huddlestone's passing was spot-on but some of our passing at times wasn't as good as I'd like it. But I'm happy we won comfortably and I'm not going to complain about winning 4-1 at West Brom."

The result backed up Derby's impressive performance in their 2-1 win over Sheffield United at the weekend.

Lampard's side complete a trio of games against promotion-chasing teams when they face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

"Hopefully we can finish this week brilliantly, but we mustn't relax," the former England and Chelsea midfielder, 40, continued to BBC Radio Derby.

"Of course I'm delighted with the two wins, but Middlesbrough will be a tough game and we'll have to be on it."