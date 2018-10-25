Kenny Dougall: Barnsley midfielder out until New Year

Barnsley midfielder Kenny Dougall has been called up by Australia twice this season

Barnsley midfielder Kenny Dougall is not expected to play again this year after suffering ankle ligament damage during Tuesday's defeat at Shrewsbury.

The Australia international was injured by a challenge from Anthony Grant, who was booked as a result.

If the 25-year-old does not return to action until January he will miss at least 10 League One matches.

"My players need more protection from referees," Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"A yellow card was not enough - it's not okay. We like to show fight on the pitch but sometimes it's too much."

Stendel's side are fifth in the table as they look to secure an immediate return to the Championship.