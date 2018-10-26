Barcelona v Real Madrid quiz: Can you name El Clasico squads from 2007?
-
For the first time since December 2007, Sunday's El Clasico will feature neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo.
Real Madrid won that game 1-0 at Barcelona's Nou Camp, with an ex-Arsenal man grabbing the winner.
But can you name both matchday squads? Including substitutes? Give it a go - there's a mix of superstars and other familiar names. You've got five minutes!
Barcelona v Real Madrid, December 2007 - name the players
