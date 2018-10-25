FA Cup: Haringey Borough to play AFC Wimbledon live on BBC Two

Haringey Borough players celebrate reaching the FA Cup first round
Haringey Borough have reached the FA Cup first round for the first time in their history

The FA Cup first-round tie between Haringey Borough and AFC Wimbledon will be televised live on BBC Two.

Non-league Haringey will welcome League One side Wimbledon to Coles Park Stadium on Friday, 9 November, with kick-off at 19:55 GMT.

Haringey, who play in the Isthmian League Premier Division, beat Poole Town 2-1 to reach the first round for the first time in their history.

Wimbledon have reached the third round in the past two seasons.

Three other first-round fixtures - Maidenhead United v Portsmouth, Port Vale v Sunderland and Hampton and Richmond Borough v Oldham - will be broadcast on BT Sport across the weekend.

Portsmouth travel to Maidenhead on Saturday, 10 November (12:30 GMT), while Port Vale welcome Sunderland the following day (14:30 GMT).

League Two's Oldham are away to Hampton and Richmond Borough on the Monday night (19:45 GMT).

A game from every stage of the 2018-19 FA Cup will be broadcast on the BBC as well as live-streamed across BBC Sport's digital platforms.

Audiences will be able to watch the game live on PC, mobile or Connected TV. Matches will also be available live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

