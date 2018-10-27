SWPL 1: Glasgow City's Leanne Ross on brink of 12th consecutive title

Glasgow City hope to add to their 11 SWPL titles with a win over Spartans on Sunday

SWPL 1: Glasgow City v Spartans Venue: Petershill Park Date: Sunday 28 October Kick-off: 16:10 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC ALBA and the BBC Sport website

Glasgow City are expected to win their 12th consecutive league title on Sunday. Leanne Ross has been involved in all 12.

The 37-year-old has played Champions League football, been part of a dozen cup wins, recently scored her 250th goal for the club and has long surpassed 300 appearances.

She helped Scotland reached the 2017 European Championships and retired with 133 caps and nine goals to her name. She is her country's most decorated footballer.

Beating Spartans on Sunday would allow her to add to that astonishing haul.

"It would be a massive achievement being the captain and lifting a trophy," she told BBC Scotland. "But being part of all 12 is extra special and something that I'm really, really proud of.

"The one you've just won or about to win seems to be the most important at the time, but the first one is a big thing for me, and then 10 in a row."

Gap closing, but not quite closed

Glasgow City's win over rivals Hibernian last weekend was crucial, as the sides were level on points as they lined up in what was essentially a league decider.

After being beaten in the Scottish Cup semi-finals by Hibs - their second domestic defeat of the 2018 season, both at the hands of the Edinburgh side - City claimed a 2-1 victory to take into the final fixture.

Now with three points more and a goal difference advantage of four, a 12th title seems almost inevitable.

"The gap between the teams is closing, that's only good for Scottish football and for fans," said Ross of the growing rivalry with Hibs.

"The aim for last Sunday was to come out of it with the title in our hands so we aren't relying on any results elsewhere. Hopefully we'll be ready to go get the result we need."

'It's out of our hands now'

Hibernian, of course, could still claim the title should City lose, but captain Joelle Murray is realistic to know that is unlikely.

They still have a Scottish Cup final against Motherwell to look forward to, and potentially a third consecutive cup victory.

But that will be scant consolation as they welcomes Rangers to Ainslie Park on Sunday.

"Its still raw and the girls were absolutely devastated," Murray said of last weekend's defeat. "It's not all over, but it's out of our hands now.

"We need to regroup, refocus and stay positive because it's been a long season to just chuck it away."