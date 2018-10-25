Nicky Maynard: Bury extend contract with striker until end of season

Nicky Maynard scored in Bury's 1-1 draw with Newport County on Saturday

Bury striker Nicky Maynard has extended his contract with the League Two club until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old former Bristol City, West Ham and Cardiff City player joined the Shakers in September, initially on a deal until January.

He has scored five goals in his past four league appearances and has the option of extending his new deal at Gigg Lane by a further season.

Maynard spent last season with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.