RB Leipzig 2-0 Celtic: Brendan Rodgers says side can win in Glasgow

Brendan Rodgers says he can take lots of positives from the game in Leipzig

Beating RB Leizpig at home is "within Celtic's capabilities" and is a must if they are to progress in the Europa League, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic lost 2-0 in Germany, and trail the Bundesliga side by three points and Group B leaders RB Salzburg by six.

Goals by Matheus Cunha and Bruma secured the win for Leipzig, but Rodgers is adamant Celtic can reverse the outcome in Glasgow on 8 November.

"I've seen enough to know we can win at home," he told BBC Scotland.

"We know that if we've going to have any aspirations of coming out of the group then it's a game we have to win."

Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick fielded a near second-string line-up, but poor defending twice within four first-half minutes allowed the hosts to take control.

Rodgers insisted "there were a lot of positives from the game", especially during a first 30 minutes in which they contained their Bundesliga hosts.

But he admitted that, once again, defensive errors "frustrate us all" as "it's not any great piece of play that is undoing us".

The Scottish champions have now kept just five clean sheets in 19 away games in Europe under Rodgers. However, the manager was defiant.

"We're still in with a great chance," he said. "We knew our home games were going to be vital. We have to look to win next time and, if we don't, it is really difficult."

Defenders Cristian Gamboa and Jozo Simunovic both went off injured, and are doubts for Sunday's League Cup semi-final against Hearts.

'Not all doom and gloom yet' - analysis

Former Scotland defender Willie Miller on BBC Radio Scotland

Celtic are at their best at home, with the crowd going, so it's not all doom and gloom just yet. But they've got to perform at a higher level than they have been doing recently. I'm sure Salzburg and Leipzig won't be looking forward to it but I still think it will be difficult for Celtic to come out with six points in these games.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on BBC Radio Scotland

That first half hour is the way Brendan Rodgers will want them to play. But you've got to do it for 90 minutes and you've also got to defend in Europe. We've said it so many times and they can't seem to be able to do it. They certainly aren't getting their structure right at times.