Rangers 0-0 Spartak Moscow: Steven Gerrard says new record a 'bonus'

Eros Grezda missed a glorious chance for Rangers and was denied a penalty

Rangers' record-breaking 11-game unbeaten European run is "a bonus" but progressing in the Europa League is more important, says Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard's side surpassed the club's 1993 Champions League run thanks to a 0-0 draw at home to Spartak Moscow.

It means Rangers and Villarreal both have five points from three games in Europa League Group G.

"I am told it is a record, but the important thing is that we get out of this group," Gerrard told BT Sport.

"I'm a little bit frustrated not to take the three points, but we played well for the majority of the game."

Rangers had the better of the game at Ibrox but failed to take their chances.

As a consequence, Villarreal drew level with the Premiership side after a 5-0 thumping of Rapid Vienna, but Gerrard is satisfied with his side's start to the group stage.

"I would have definitely have signed for that at the start," he said. "Indeed, I would have signed up to taking it into the final game.

"It was always going to be a 1-0 game because both sides defended very well but we lacked that little bit of quality in the final third that you need in these big games.

"It will be seen as two points dropped, but this could be a valuable point and it goes to show how far we've come, because we're disappointed not to have won against a Champions League team."

There were loud claims for a penalty when substitute Eros Grezda - who also missed a glorious chance with the final kick of the game - went down in the penalty box.

But while Gerrard said he thought it was a spot-kick at the time, he acknowledged that the Albanian "has gone down a wee bit theatrically".

He added: "I've seen them given, especially here at Ibrox, but we've no complaints about the officials."

Meanwhile, Gerrard revealed that left-back Borna Barisic has been ruled out of Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen after missing the game.