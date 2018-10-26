Europa League: Rangers have 'nothing to fear', says Connor Goldson

Connor Goldson heads for goal against Spartak Moscow

Rangers have "nothing to fear" as they target the last 32 of the Europa League, says defender Connor Goldson.

The Ibrox club sit joint top of their group at the halfway stage after Thursday's 0-0 draw with Spartak Moscow.

Goldson admits Rangers have surpassed expectations but says progression is well within their grasp.

"It's a great start. We know we're in a tough group with three really good teams," he told RangersTV.

"We're unbeaten with five points and it's just going to be another tough three games to go, but with the way we've started there's nothing to fear."

Under Steven Gerrard Rangers have gone unbeaten for a club-record 11 games in Europe, recording five wins along the way.

After a dominant display in front of a packed Ibrox against Spartak, Goldson conceded their latest result should have taken that tally to seven as the Russians held on.

"If you said this [that Rangers would be joint top] in June we would have snapped anyone's hands off," he said.

"They came here and gave us a lot of respect, which shows how well we've done so far, but we were disappointed not to take the three points.

"I think the game was there for the taking. On the whole we played well, and kept a clean sheet against a good side."