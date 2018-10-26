Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, Aberdeen, League Cup semi-finals

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Defender Kieran Tierney refused to look for excuses following Celtic's Europa League loss to RB Leipzig. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic face a defensive dilemma for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final meeting with Hearts with Jozo Simunovic taken off on a stretcher in Germany on Thursday and Dedryck Boyata suspended for the Murrayfield match. (Daily Mail)

And Celtic right-back Cristian Gamboa also picked up an injury against the Bundesliga side. (Scotsman)

Hearts' Peter Haring will decide on Friday whether he is fit enough to face Celtic this weekend. (Sun)

"We can't expect to win every single game," insists Rangers manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 0-0 Europa League draw with Spartak Moscow. (Daily Mail)

But Gerrard insists he would have taken being top of the group after three games when he became Ibrox boss in June, with Rangers level on points with Villarreal in Group G. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly insists his side will show "no fear" when they meet Spartak in Moscow in next month's return match. (Herald - subscription required)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes his team "will be better in all aspects" when they meet Rangers in Sunday's League Cup semi-final at Hampden following their 1-1 draw at Pittodrie earlier this season. (Daily Record)

Dons forward Scott Wright says a pep talk from McInnes on the night Aberdeen won the League Cup in 2014 motivated him to help the club win more trophies. (Sun)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has not ruled out a move to bring Celtic midfielder Scott Allan back to Easter Road, where he left in 2015 and returned on loan earlier this year. (Scotsman)

Former Ross County forward Liam Boyce "can see history repeating itself at Dundee" after the Dens Park club appointed Jim McIntyre as manager earlier this month. McIntyre guided County to safety after taking over during the 2014-15 season when they were bottom of the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Record)

Ipswich Town are considering Scot Paul Lambert as their next manager after sacking Paul Hurst. (Independent)