Guinea approach France-born Simon Falette

The Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) has approached France-born Simon Falette about playing for the Syli Nationale.

In order to qualify for them the Eintracht Frankfurt defender will have to prove his maternal grandmother was born in Guinea.

The 26-year-old's family come from French Guiana, a French territory in South America, and is married to a Guinean wife.

Simply becoming a naturalised Guinean is not be enough under Fifa regulations.

The statutes of football's world governing body say a player acquiring a new nationality "shall be eligible to play for the new representative team only if he fulfils one of the following conditions:"

a) He was born on the territory of the relevant association;

b) His biological mother or biological father was born on the territory of the relevant association;

c) His grandmother or grandfather was born on the territory of the relevant association;

d) He has lived continuously for at least five years after reaching the age of 18 on the territory of the relevant association.

Falette, who was once called to the France Guiana team but did not play, told website Guineenews that he is ready for discussions about playing for the Syli Nationale.

"The (Feguifoot) vice president, Amadou Diaby will come to see me in Germany at the beginning of the week. My dad will be present," he explained.

"I think it will be done very quickly. What is certain is that I am very motivated, otherwise I would not pick up my phone."

He also explained what is motivating him about the possibility of playing for Guinea.

"I know (Caen player) Baissama Sankon well and I have talked with him and he has told me a lot of good things about Guinea," he said.

"I had a good discussion with the national coach Paul Put, who outlined a very coherent project to me.

In addition, last year, I played against Naby Keita in the Bundesliga and I also watch the Guinea matches.

"I see that this team has a lot of quality. And it's good that I play for Guinea because of my children."

The move to persuade Falette is part of Feguifoot's drive to get players of Guinea origin with dual citizenship to play for the Syli Nationale.

Its plans have already paid dividends with Fulham's brahima Cisse, Amadou Diawara of Napoli and Abdoulaye Toure from Nantes all pledging to play for Guinea this year.