Brentford: Brian Riemer appointed Championship club's assistant head coach

Brentford add Brian Riemer to their coaching staff to support new boss Thomas Frank

Championship club Brentford have named Brian Riemer as new boss Thomas Frank's assistant head coach.

Riemer, 40, joins the Bees from FC Copenhagen, where he was head coach of the Danish side's under-19 team.

Frank will be joined by his new assistant in the dugout for the first time for Saturday's trip to Norwich.

Brentford have lost both matches they have played under Frank, following the departure of Dean Smith to Aston Villa earlier this month.