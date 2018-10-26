David Hopkin: Bradford City back boss to reverse recent slump

David Hopkin (right) shares a joke with Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips before his first game in charge of Bradford in September

Bradford City boss David Hopkin has been handed a vote of confidence despite their slide to the foot of League One.

The Bantams have lost seven league games out of nine since Hopkin succeeded Michael Collins in September.

But joint-owner Stefan Rupp insisted the former Scotland midfielder retained the board's support and promised funds to strengthen their injury-hit squad.

Rupp stated: "David is the man to take us forward - in the long-term.

"He faces a huge challenge, there is no doubt about that, but we all stand right behind him. David is currently scouring the market to strengthen the squad as injuries continue to trouble us.

"There have been more than a dozen players unavailable for several weeks. If our position does not improve then David will be backed in January and there will be money to spend.

"He will get complete support in terms of the players he wishes to bring to the club. Decisions rest with him and he will be fully backed.

"Staying in League One is of paramount importance and we will do everything in our power to ensure this season ends on a positive note."

Hopkin, 48, who had a brief spell with the Bantams during his playing career, guided Livingston to successive promotions before his appointment as Bradford head coach.