Phil Parkinson: Bolton boss 'holds head high' amid poor form

Phil Parkinson has won 44 of his 119 games in charge of Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson says he can "hold his head very high" as he defended his record at the Championship club.

The Trotters picked up three wins from their opening four games to move third after beating Birmingham in August.

However, they have won once in 10 games since and are now 18th in the table.

"You will always come under pressure when you have lost games, and I have managed 720 games," Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We're probably all getting stick and there's a lot of passion and tension in the air as well when you lose games of football, but I can hold my head up very high at this club."

Parkinson led Bolton to promotion from League One in his first season in charge, despite the club being under a transfer embargo.

They suffered a lack of form on their return to the Championship last season but stayed up in dramatic fashion by beating Nottingham Forest on the last day of the campaign.

'A remarkable job'

On Thursday, club chairman Ken Anderson said he would take "whatever actions I think are necessary to ensure results improve" in light of their poor form.

"Myself and the staff have done an incredible job stopping this club from dropping further down the leagues and retaining our status last year when, in reality, we should have been bottom and washed away in the division," Parkinson continued.

"But if I take a step back, which I do when I'm driving home to my village and when I walk my dog, I think myself and my staff have done a remarkable job at this football club with what we've had to deal with.

"And Ken's done tremendously well to sort out the finances as well."