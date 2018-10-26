Pep Guardiola: Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all in race

Manchester City face Tottenham in the Premier League on Monday evening

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says there is a five-horse race for the Premier League title after nine games.

Defending champions City top the table, level on points with unbeaten Liverpool - with Chelsea, Arsenal and Monday's opponents Tottenham two points behind.

When asked if it was a five-horse race for the title, Guardiola replied: "I don't have any doubt about that.

"There are only two points difference between five or six teams. It's strong. Tottenham are always there."

The Spaniard added: "Last season we did really well in both games, but they are a top team."

City travel to Wembley to play Tottenham the day after the stadium stages an NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

Guardiola said his side would "have to adapt" to the condition of the pitch.

"I am sure Tottenham have a good green keeper [groundsman]. Hopefully they can finish their stadium as quickly as possible, but it is what it is. It is not necessary to complain."